Anything but heartwarming for Valentine’s weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow chances continue overnight into Saturday morning. 1-3″ accumulations are possible of a light and fluffy snow. This will cause slick travel conditions on area roadways. Temperatures continue to decline this weekend with below zero temperatures and wind chill continuing until Tuesday. Weekend wind chill values stay between -25 and -40. Next week the core of the cold air shrinks with teens above zero possible by Thursday.

