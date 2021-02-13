Advertisement

Anything but heartwarming for Valentine’s weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow chances continue overnight into Saturday morning. 1-3″ accumulations are possible of a light and fluffy snow. This will cause slick travel conditions on area roadways. Temperatures continue to decline this weekend with below zero temperatures and wind chill continuing until Tuesday. Weekend wind chill values stay between -25 and -40. Next week the core of the cold air shrinks with teens above zero possible by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.
Snowfall totals for February 11, 2021
Overnight snow
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight
Overnight snow
First Alert Forecast