Westgate man arrested after robbery and multi-county chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Westgate man was arrested after a multi-county chase involving law enforcement from multiple cities and counties.

In a news release, officials said they were called to a Westgate home on Thursday morning where they said 43-year-old Bryan Lee Rodas had broken in and stolen several firearms. Rodas was later found at the Isle Casino in Waterloo where law enforcement attempted to stop him.

A chase ensued on Highway 20 with officers from Iowa State Patrol, DNR, Black Hawk and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Waterloo and Independence police departments in pursuit.

Officials said Rodas was arrested and taken to the Black Hawk County Jail on multiple charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office later seized the vehicle Rodas was driving and found several guns, money and methamphetamine inside.

Rodas could face more than 30 years in prison.

