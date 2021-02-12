Advertisement

Washington County to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Young children could get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as September.
Young children could get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as September.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington County Public Health announced on Friday it plans to host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people age 65 and older on February 22.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Washington YMCA located at 520 W 5th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 22.

Health officials said they will begin scheduling appointments for people 65 and older between 9 a.m. and noon on February 16.

Scheduling will only be done over the phone at 319-653-3030. Officials said if you don’t get through, try calling again. Voicemails will not be returned.

The vaccine is free, but Medicare cards must be brought to appointments.

Masks are required. Health officials ask that those with appointments avoid arriving more than 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment to reduce traffic congestion.

For more information, go to www.washph.com.

Washington County held a vaccine clinic on Thursday after having to reschedule it due to weather concerns.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City....
2 Iowa assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year

Latest News

A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests
President Biden says the U.S. will have enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans against...
Iowa surpasses 100,000 completed COVID-19 vaccinations
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
Most Americans will be vaccine eligible in April