Washington County to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington County Public Health announced on Friday it plans to host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people age 65 and older on February 22.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Washington YMCA located at 520 W 5th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 22.

Health officials said they will begin scheduling appointments for people 65 and older between 9 a.m. and noon on February 16.

Scheduling will only be done over the phone at 319-653-3030. Officials said if you don’t get through, try calling again. Voicemails will not be returned.

The vaccine is free, but Medicare cards must be brought to appointments.

Masks are required. Health officials ask that those with appointments avoid arriving more than 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment to reduce traffic congestion.

For more information, go to www.washph.com.

Washington County held a vaccine clinic on Thursday after having to reschedule it due to weather concerns.

