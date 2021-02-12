Washington County holds mass vaccination clinic after weather delay

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After postponing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday due to snow, the Washington County Public Health Department held a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday for more than 300 people.

Counties need to put their vaccine doses into people’s arms to receive their next allocation of vaccine. The state of Iowa created an 80% threshold, which would require counties to use 80% of the doses they received in the prior week before they will be eligible to get their next weekly allocation of vaccines. This threshold will go into effect Friday.

Thursdays clinic was one of Washington County’s first mass clinic. The clinic was at the Wellman Parkside YMCA, in Wellman. People over the age of 65, which is a group that makes up 20% of the population in Washington County, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 1B.

Those people who got a vaccine at the mass clinic did need an appointment to receive a vaccine.

Mary Williams, who came to get her first dose of the vaccine with Charlie Williams, said she waited on the phone for more than 2 hours to schedule an appointment.

But, said she’s excited to get her first dose of the vaccine.

