State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for Buchanan County, 4 others

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Governor has rescinded COVID-19 allocations for Buchanan County and 4 other counties, creating uncertainty about planned vaccinations for next week.

Buchanan County Health officials confirmed it was one of five counties notified Thursday evening by the Iowa Governor’s Office that they had not met the state’s new 80% usage requirement in order to receive more doses. The Iowa Department of Public Health declined to identify the other four counties impacted. In an email, spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said “we feel that disclosing the names of the five counties does not support the intended outcome of the process, which is to give them time they need to shore up their administration process and get back on track to receive new allocations to Iowans.”

Tai Burkhart, Buchanan County Public Health Director, told KCRG-TV9 the county will meet that 80% threshold with clinics it held Thursday night and Friday. It had planned those clinics before the 80% rule was announced. Burkhart said the Iowa Department of Public Health knew about those planned clinics and had said it would have a grace period on the 80% rule this week.

In an emergency call Friday morning, the Governor’s Office said it would “reconsider” rescinding those vaccine doses if the county could hit its 80% threshold by the end of the day Friday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health told KCRG-TV9 in an e-mail the “pause in allocation will allow each county to focus on administering the several hundred unused doses they have on hand during that time.”

However, Buchanan County says after Friday it will not have hundreds of doses left over to administer and will have to cancel a clinic of 400 people planned for Tuesday.

“That is eroding their trust in public health and eroding their trust and Iowa Department of Public Health who are not making the decisions, the Governor is not asking for advice from the Public Health professionals,” Hunt said.

Buchanan County does not know if or when it will learn whether the state has reversed its decision on how many, if any, doses it will receive next week. The county moved to vaccinate even more people Friday to go over the 80% mark by recalling doses from a separate clinic that had scheduled to administer those early next week.

Hunt and Burkhart said the late rule change and notice left Buchanan County no time to adjust its vaccine clinics or plan to meet that 80% threshold.

“They change their rules on us so often, it is very hard to meet their demands,” Hunt said.

Hunt is also an administrator for a nursing home and says the withholding of vaccines is personal for her.

“I am the one who has to hold their hand as they pass away from this disease,” Hunt said. “So if the residents of Buchanan County are not going to get vaccinated, I am the end result.”

The Governor’s Office says the doses allocated initially for Buchanan and the four other counties will be “sent to other vaccine providers with capacity for higher administration rates.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.