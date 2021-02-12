Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democratic impeachers just want vengeance
Iowa State Patrol February 4th Blizzard crash video
Iowa State Patrol releases video from Interstate 80 semi crash during blizzard
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ to remain jailed
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the Office of Military Commissions building...
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review