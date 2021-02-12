Snowfall totals for February 11, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest system brought another layer of snow to portions of eastern Iowa. This caused partially covered roadways and caused slick spots across the area.

The official snowfall report for Cedar Rapids was 0.3″, but other reports were higher around Linn County, the Dubuque Regional Airport reported 2.8″, and the Waterloo Airport reported 2.2″. Iowa City did not report any accumulating snow from Thursday.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 11, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. on February 12:

County Location Snowfall Total Linn 2 W Marion 1.3 Dubuque 1 W Dubuque 1.8 Black Hawk Waterloo Regional Airport 2.2 Black Hawk Cedar Falls 1.5 Floyd Marble Rock 1 Grundy Conrad 2 Black Hawk La Porte City 4 Dubuque 1 NW Dubuque Regional Airport 2.8 Linn 1 NE Cedar Rapids 1.3 Dubuque 2 E Asbury 1 Linn 3 NNE Cedar Rapids 1 Clarke 2 W Murray 1.2 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids 1.3 Linn Hiawatha 1.5 Dubuque Rickardsville 1.5 Linn Lisbon 1.3

