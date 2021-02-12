Advertisement

Snowfall totals for February 11, 2021

Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.
Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest system brought another layer of snow to portions of eastern Iowa. This caused partially covered roadways and caused slick spots across the area.

The official snowfall report for Cedar Rapids was 0.3″, but other reports were higher around Linn County, the Dubuque Regional Airport reported 2.8″, and the Waterloo Airport reported 2.2″. Iowa City did not report any accumulating snow from Thursday.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 11, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. on February 12:

CountyLocationSnowfall Total
Linn2 W Marion1.3
Dubuque1 W Dubuque1.8
Black HawkWaterloo Regional Airport2.2
Black HawkCedar Falls1.5
FloydMarble Rock1
GrundyConrad2
Black HawkLa Porte City4
Dubuque1 NW Dubuque Regional Airport2.8
Linn1 NE Cedar Rapids1.3
Dubuque2 E Asbury1
Linn3 NNE Cedar Rapids1
Clarke2 W Murray1.2
Linn2 W Cedar Rapids1.3
LinnHiawatha1.5
DubuqueRickardsville1.5
LinnLisbon1.3

