Pete Moe, son of former Hawkeye Jeff Moe, fitting in at Iowa City West

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West junior Pete Moe has dealt with a lot of adversity this season. He and the Trojans have only played in nine games this season, but he’s also been on the team for two months after he and his family moved from Indianapolis.

“I was happy to have a fresh start over here, but sad to leave my teammates back home,” Moe said. “I wasn’t worried about falling behind or having to catch up because you just have to do it. I was worried about how I’d fit in here.”

Hawkeye fans probably recognize his last name. Pete is the son former Iowa basketball player, Jeff Moe, who played from 1984-88.

“He’s a ten times better athlete and he’s four inches taller than I am,” Jeff said. “He probably has a 20-inch higher vertical than I ever did.”

It’s been an adjustment for Pete being in a new city and on a new team, but he enjoys learning from Iowa City West boys basketball head coach Steve Bergman. Bergman has coached the sons of many former Hawkeyes in his career.

“Their parents let me coach them,” Bergman said. “They didn’t try to coach their kids. They trusted me to deal with them.”

Iowa City West hasn’t won a state title since 2017, but Moe is hoping he can help change that.

“My team back home was supposed to win it this year and next year, so hopefully we can win a couple here,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.