Owner of long-vacant Davenport hotel plans demolition

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of a long-vacant hotel in Davenport has agreed to demolish the building and market the site for a new use.

Hotel owner Alex Patel told the Quad-City Times his company had considered keeping a hotel at the site along with retail and offices but now plans to clear the site and put it up for sale.

The former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center, located south of Interstate 80, sits on an 8-acre site and has been vacant for more than three years.

The 125,000-square-foot building has deteriorated and officials last fall ordered the owner to rehabilitate it or demolish the structure.

The hotel was build in the 1970s as a Holiday Inn.

