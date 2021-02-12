New House bill to allow disabled Iowans to hunt while using motorized scooters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Iowa House bill would let disabled Iowans hunt while using motorized scooters.

If approved it would allow non-ambulatory people to carry unloaded firearms while operating or riding an electric scooter.

It allows non-ambulatory Iowans to fire their guns from an electric scooter while they are hunting as long as the scooter is not moving.

The bill also allows non-hunters to operate an electric scooter with a loaded pistol or revolver on their own land regardless of whether the weapon is concealed or not.

Representative Robert Bacon, of Story County, authored the bill. He said these provisions are for farmers who are trying to protect their fields or cattle from dangerous animals.

