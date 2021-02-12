Man convicted of murder in shooting death of Iowa man

Advertisement

42-year-old Gerald Parker was found guilty Thursday in the July 21 death of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, of Des Moines.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A Madison County jury has convicted a Creston man of first-degree murder in the shooting death last year of another man at a rural intersection southwest of Winterset.

Station WOI reports that 42-year-old Gerald Parker was found guilty Thursday in the July 21 death of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, of Des Moines.

Investigators say Parker, Hoffman and another person were in a car earlier that day to drive Hoffman to Creston when Hoffman began complaining that he wanted to drive.

Police say when the car pulled over to let Hoffman out so he could get in the driver’s seat, Parker shot him.

No sentencing date for Parker was listed Friday in online court records.

