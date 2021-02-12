Linn County Solid Waste Agency building closed on Sunday due to extreme cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Linn county Solid Waste Agency announced on Friday its building located at 1954 County Home Road will be closed on Saturday due to the cold weather.

The agency said the decision was made for the safety of the employees and because the landfill equipment won’t run when it gets so cold.

However, the agency said the location will be open on Presidents’ Day, which is Monday.

