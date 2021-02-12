Kernels sign Player Development License, will continue as Twins affiliate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday announced the signing of a 10-year Player Development License with Major League Baseball that will allow the team to continue as a Minnesota Twins affiliate.

“We have been engaged with Major League Baseball and the Minnesota Twins to forge a relationship that preserves the history and tradition of the minor leagues,” Kernels President Greg Churchill said. “We can’t wait for the 2021 season to start and look forward to a successful partnership with the Minnesota Twins for years to come.”

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. said the new model provides a pipeline to the Majors for players and continues the Minor leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities.

