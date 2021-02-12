Advertisement

Iowans are having a hard time finding information about getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Do you have any information about Tama County vaccine sites?

Source: Iowa’s Vaccine Provider Portal

Answer: The state of Iowa created this portal for people to learn information about vaccine providers in their counties. It has information for almost every county’s vaccination sites.

However, there are some issues with the portal. Sometimes it wrongly displays that some counties have 0 vaccine providers. It also, occasionally, has information missing or sends people to the wrong website.

The portal will change in around two weeks. That’s because the state awarded a contract to Microsoft to create a centralized sign-up system.

You can also find information on your county’s vaccine providers through their social media or through the phone.

Fear of the rise of COVID-19 variants
Washington County holds mass vaccination clinic after weather delay
