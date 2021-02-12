Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 100,000 completed COVID-19 vaccinations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported an additional 27 COVID-19 related deaths and 738 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 327,993 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,223 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,714 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 509 of the reported deaths.

A total of 300,365 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined again in Iowa. The state reports a total of 249 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s a decrease from the 273 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 41 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 59 patients in the ICU and 33 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,368 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,508,873 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.9 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 410,771 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 107,890 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

