Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require the Board of Regents to survey the political beliefs of everyone who works at state universities.

University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI would have to issue a report on the political party breakdown of each department.

The ACLU of Iowa has already said they disagree with the bill.

Senate File 292 is currently being considered by the Education subcommittee.

Bills have to pass out of a full committee in the House or Senate in order to get through Friday’s funnel deadline.

