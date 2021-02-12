Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require the Board of Regents to survey the political beliefs of everyone who works at state universities.

University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI would have to issue a report on the political party breakdown of each department.

The ACLU of Iowa has already said they disagree with the bill.

The government has no right to force state employees to disclose their political viewpoints at work. SF 282, a proposal giving the government that power, is wrong.



Government must protect free speech, and can never get in the way of people exercising their rights. — ACLU of Iowa (@ACLUiowa) February 10, 2021

Senate File 292 is currently being considered by the Education subcommittee.

Bills have to pass out of a full committee in the House or Senate in order to get through Friday’s funnel deadline.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.