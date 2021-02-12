Iowa House advance bill giving college athletes more compensation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa Senate subcommittee advanced a bill that would give college athletes more compensation.

Under the bill (Senate File 245), Iowa colleges and universities would not be able to prevent athletes from receiving compensation for use of their name, image, or likeness when they’re not engaged in official team activities.

Senators Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale) and Nate Boulton (D-Des Moines) introduced the proposal again this year. This comes after a previous bipartisan bill failed to make it to a floor vote.

The new bill would require college athletes to disclose their full contract to the college or university.

Lawmakers also moved up the effective date to July 1st of this year.

If it becomes a law, Iowa would join Florida as the first state to have such legislation go into effect in July.

