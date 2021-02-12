Ice dams building up after harsh winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Usually winter weather has people keeping eyes on clearing the streets and sidewalks… but with recent back-to-back snowfalls and freezing temperatures, experts say it’s equally important to look up.

Pat Lang, of P. Lang Construction, has been battling ice dams for decades, helping clients with his unique approach of fighting ice...with fire.

“I bought my first torch over 40 years ago and was up on the roof spraying all the ice stands off and removing them so to stop them,” says Lang. The two-step process Lang uses melts layers of ice off of roofs, sidewalks and walkways

Ice dams build-up along the edges of roofs, and keep melting snow from naturally draining off. Lang says the dams are a symptom of the real problem- poor insulation and ventilation.

“The heat loss of that building in the attic is excessive, and all of that ice is telling us that we need to take correct of measures because of building design and insulation, and ventilation,” says Lang.

Lang says this year’s heavy snowfall and cold weather is keeping him busy with calls. But he assures people, not every icicle is a sign there’s an ice dam- but signs of water damage inside your home is a sure sign something is wrong.

“There’s a professional understanding of building design, Iowa weather, insulation and ventilation. And if you’re not understanding all of those you can have real problems,” says Lang. He says people can prevent future damage from ice buildup by calling an expert for attic insulation and roof ventilation in the spring.

