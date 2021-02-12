Advertisement

Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.

A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a gas station.(Source: St. Louis PD/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - Missouri police say they’re trying to find a funeral van that was stolen, with a woman’s body inside.

It happened in Saint Louis County on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended at a gas station parking lot when someone saw an opportunity.

“It’s definitely not normal. It is an anomaly, fortunately. This is terrible for the family of this deceased individual. I can’t imagine what that must be like. So hopefully we can get this van recovered quickly with the deceased still inside,” St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects, a man and a woman. They believe the vehicle is now in the Godfrey, Ill., area.

Anyone with tips on the case should contact the Saint Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City....
2 Iowa assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year

Latest News

St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
A new Iowa House bill would let disabled Iowans hunt while using motorized scooters.
New bill to allow disabled Iowans to hunt using motorized scooters
Five members of the Proud Boys are facing conspiracy charges connected to the capitol riot.
Five members of Proud Boys arrested on conspiracy charges
Former president Donald Trump's defense team will present its opening arguments for his second...
Trump's defense team to present opening arguments for impeachment trial