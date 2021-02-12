Dubuque teachers and school staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 600 teachers and school staff in Dubuque received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The Dubuque County Incident Management Team set up a vaccination site at a vacant spot on Kennedy Mall.

“Everybody knows where the Kennedy Mall is,” Tom Berger with the Incident Management Team said. “There is easy parking and it has just been excellent as far as people knowing how to get here.”

Even though they plan to, eventually, open up the vaccination site to more people, Berger said the priority now is on the educational community. This since most of them are preparing for a return to fully in-person school next Monday.

“Now that the teachers and the school staff are going into an environment where they could be exposed it is important for them to peace of mind as they go in and educate,” he mentioned.

One of the teachers who received her vaccine today was Debi Hull, a kindergarten teacher at Bryant Elementary School.

“I am just really honored that people believe that educators are important enough to get the vaccine and we will be some of the first people to get it,” she commented. “It just feels like people really appreciate the work that we do.”

Health care providers providing the vaccines at the site are hoping to vaccinate over 1,200 people by the end of the week.

