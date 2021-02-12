Advertisement

Decorah man dies after crash in Oregon

Published: Feb. 11, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (KCRG) -A man from Decorah is dead after a crash in Oregon.

Oregon State Police say a crash involving two vehicles happened Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a vehicle driving on U.S. Highway 26, northwest of Portland, lost control and slid into oncoming traffic.

20-year-old Erick Fadness was a passenger in one of those vehicles. A teenager and another man all died in the crash, and another person was hurt.

Oregon State Police believe speed is a contributing factor to the crash.

