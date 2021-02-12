Advertisement

Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°. Expect a quiet morning with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will be on either side of 0°.

A few light snow showers will be possible this afternoon before the bulk of our next system pushes in late tonight. The majority of the snow looks to fall overnight but could linger through the morning on Saturday. Eastern Iowa could see between 1-3″ of snow from this system. Slick roads will pop up quickly and winds could cause blowing snow with the texture of the snow being light & fluffy.

Our highs this weekend won’t get above zero. Expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the Saturday before things clear out allowing temperatures to drop 20 below zero. Wind chills will be at dangerous levels. Records will be shattered on Valentine’s Day with highs staying below and a slight chance of snow. Temperatures slowly warm back into the teens by the end of next week.

