Clayton County man charged with sexual abuse after kidnapping 13-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clayton County man could spend life in prison after officials arrested him following a week-long sexual abuse investigation.

Officials said 61-year-old Charles Daniel Lockard, of Volga, allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of sexually abusing her.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lockard and charged him with kidnapping and sexual abuse. If convicted, Lockard could spend life in prison.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and more charges could be filed.

Lockard is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

