CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - <B> Athlete: </B> Justin Trcka

<B> School: </B> Xavier

<B> Year: </B> Junior

Cedar Rapids Xavier Justin Trcka came very close to bowling a 300 in the MVC Tournament two weeks ago. He bowled 10 consecutive strikes, but on the 11th frame, he knocked down eight pins. He still managed to finish the game with a score of 287.

