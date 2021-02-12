Advertisement

Abortion amendment now eligible for debate on Iowa Senate floor

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG) -An amendment saying a woman’s right to an abortion is not protected passed another hurdle in the Iowa Statehouse on Wednesday.

House Joint Resolution 5 passed through committee and is now eligible for debate on the full Senate floor.

If it would pass both chambers this year, the issue would still need approval from Iowa voters in 2023 or 2024 in order to become law.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon

Latest News

GuideLink Center
Gov. Reynolds tours GuideLink Center in Iowa City
Area hospital voices concern over UIHC proposed North Liberty hospital
MercyOne Iowa City voices concern over University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics proposed North Liberty hospital
Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees
Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees
Area hospital voices concern over UIHC proposed North Liberty hospital
Area hospital voices concern over UIHC proposed North Liberty hospital
Health care providers expect to vaccinate over 1,200 teachers and school staff by the end of...
Dubuque teachers and school staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine