Abortion amendment now eligible for debate on Iowa Senate floor

(KCRG) -An amendment saying a woman’s right to an abortion is not protected passed another hurdle in the Iowa Statehouse on Wednesday.

House Joint Resolution 5 passed through committee and is now eligible for debate on the full Senate floor.

If it would pass both chambers this year, the issue would still need approval from Iowa voters in 2023 or 2024 in order to become law.

