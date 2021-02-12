Advertisement

2021 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition in Dubuque underway

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The 2021 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition is underway in Dubuque.

The competition is set to run from February 10th-13th in Dubuque’s downtown Washington Park at 700 Locust St.

But the cold isn’t stopping people in their pursuit of the thrill, color or pageantry of reaching the national competition.

Professional Teams from Dubuque and a student team representing the University of Wisconsin- Platteville met at Washington Park with just a 6 by 8 foot block of snow. Participants have until Saturday to complete their sculptures.

Competitors say this challenging, but entertaining.

“It’s just a fun activity,” said participant Rachel Spurling. “It’s challenging mentally and physically and it’s rewarding to see it pay off in the end.”

A panel of judges will select the winner who will advance to the U.S. National Snow and Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Dubuque, Iowa's 2021 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival - Day One

The City of Dubuque Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Dubuque Museum of Art are pleased to partner to present the 2021 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival in Washington Park, 700 Locust St. This short video captures some of the activity on day one of the sculpting competition featuring.

Posted by City of Dubuque Government on Thursday, February 11, 2021

