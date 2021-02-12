Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after police said he rammed into several cars waiting at a railroad crossing in downtown Cedar Rapids Friday.

Police said it happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Friday along First Avenue east, at the railroad tracks located between Third and Fifth Streets, in front of the DoubleTree Hotel. A KCRG-TV9 employee who witnessed the incident said the suspect vehicle crashed into several vehicles waiting for a passing train. When confronted, the suspect crashed into other vehicles in an effort to leave the area.

After being unable to drive away because of the passing train, the suspect exited the car and left the area on foot.

A few minutes later, the suspect was arrested two blocks away in front of the KCRG-TV9 studios in the 500 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

Police said the teen is charged with 1st-Degree Theft, Interference with Official Acts, not having a driver’s license, three counts of Hit-and-Run, 5th-Degree Criminal Mischief and Assault on a Police Officer.

Officers told the KCRG-TV9 employee who witnessed the initial incident that no one was injured.

