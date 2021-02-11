Waterloo Mayor says mask mandate to continue indefinitely despite Reynolds’ lift on restrictions

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says his city’s mask mandate will continue indefinitely despite Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation last week lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

In a statement on Thursday, Hart said confirmed the continuation of the policy.

The mandate states that “every person in the City of Waterloo must wear a face covering when:

a. In public as opposed to one’s place of residence, when one cannot stay six (6) feet apart from others.

b. Inside any indoor public settings, including not limited to:

Grocery stores Pharmacies Hardware stores Retail stores Other public settings that are not one’s place of residence and when among people who do not live in the same household. City buildings

c. Outside if maintaining six (6) feet apart is not possible.

d. Using public transportation or private car services (including taxis, ride share or car pooling).

Waterloo’s mask mandate was initially passed and adopted on August 17, 2020. It was extended on February 1st, with an end-date to-be-determined by Mayor Hart and the Black Hawk County Health Department when they determine “it is prudent to end the mask mandate.”

According to the statement, “The city council decided it would be more efficient to have a mask mandate in effect until it is no longer needed. They determined that the Mayor and Health Department should work together to determine when it is appropriate to lift the indefinite mask mandate.”

Waterloo schools announced on Monday the current health and safety protocols will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

“While we may be seeing a slight drop in transmission across the County, this only confirms we are doing the right thing,” said Hart in the statement. “With new, more aggressive strains now in the area it is critical we stay the course and continue to wear masks, social distance, avoid gathering, and wash our hands often. Consistency, courtesy, and cooperation in policy and practice will help bring an end to this pandemic and reduce exposure for everyone.”

Back in November, Mayor Hart caught and recovered from COVID-19.

Waterloo residents are encouraged to visit www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com/Covid-19 for the most to date information from the City.

