Snow moves through the rest of the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will continue to move into eastern Iowa through the afternoon and evening.

With the cold temperatures, this snow will be very fluffy and could accumulate quickly. Areas near the Waterloo-Manchester line and to the northwest have the potential of 1-3″, where areas to the southeast could see up to a 1″ of snow. Highs today stay in the single digits.

We fall to -10° overnight, with wind chills nearing 30° below zero.

Another snow system quickly moves in tomorrow and will continue through Saturday that could bring accumulations of snow as well. Arctic air continues to push in this weekend with highs staying below zero and lows between 20-25° below zero. Wind chills look to be at dangerous levels through the weekend. Records will likely be broken on Valentine’s Day. Temperatures slowly rise into the lower teens by this time next week.

