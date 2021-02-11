Advertisement

Shooting in Waterloo sends man to the hospital

(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after a man was shot several times early Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 4 a.m.

They said the shooting happened somewhere else, but the victim was found near the intersection of University Avenue and Sergeant Road, near Highway 218.

The victim is now at the hospital. Police do not know his condition at this time.

