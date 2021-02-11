Public Input Sought on Jones Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids is asking for input for the public on repurposing Jones Golf Course.

Feedback is sought on park features and initial improvements that can be made in the upcoming fiscal year, from July 2021 to June 2022.

This early request for input, and the improvement projects identified, are the first part of a comprehensive strategic planning process for Jones Park.

For this initial phase, the City will focus on short-term projects that can be implemented within the next two years. These projects allow for faster development of park improvements that have a limited impact in the overall park layout, which will require a longer planning effort.

“We are excited to begin the process of redesigning Jones Park with amenities that meet the diverse needs of the public,” said Scott Hock, Parks and Recreation Director, in a statement. “We have the opportunity to do a few projects quickly, some that we don’t have anywhere else in the park system.”

An electronic survey found at https://polco.us/n/res/vote/cedar-rapids-ia/jones-park-improvements seeks information about park use and prioritization of projects that have been shared with the Department through previous public input processes.

Some potential projects listed include pickle ball, futsal, dog park, outdoor basketball courts, disc golf improvements, and additional pollinator areas. Ideas for other park features to be included in the park’s design are also welcome.

The survey will close on March 5th.

The second phase of park planning will include a more comprehensive strategic planning effort and additional public input. It will result in a plan that will focus on longer-term projects, and features that require significantly more park space. It will also include a wide array of features including winter-oriented activities and facilities, according to the City.

