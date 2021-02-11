Pot shop could be coming to East Dubuque

(KCRG) -A marijuana dispensary could open just two miles from the Iowa state line this spring.

KDTH reports the owner of a Fulton medical marijuana dispensary proposed a dispensary at Monday’s City Council meeting in East Dubuque, Illinois.

The shop would go in a small shopping center on Highway 35, just a four minute drive from the Julien Dubuque Bridge.

The proposal says a dispensary would create $250,000 dollars in tax revenue for the city every year.

A marijuana dispensary is opening up in Galena, Illinois later this month, opening on Perry Street, downtown.

The Dubuque Police Department is reminding people, that even though Iowans can purchase marijuana in other states -- it is still illegal to bring it back to Iowa.

