Advertisement

Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLFLEET, Mass. (CNN) - Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the coast of Massachusetts.

A team from the Whydah Pirate Museum says the remains are from a ship that shares the institution’s name.

Pirates stole it and wrecked it about 300 years ago.

“When the ship wrecked, it went onto a sandbar in this very ferocious storm in 1717. And the ship turned upside down and everything in the ship fell into the sand,” underwater explorer Barry Clifford said.

Clifford and a group of archeologists will now study the remains.

“It’s like putting a penny on a snowbank in January. Where is it in July? It’s on the sidewalk,” Clifford explained. “Well, that’s the same thing with this deep sand off the backside of the Cape in a place called the Graveyard of the North Atlantic. There were so many shipwrecks there.”

He says the team hopes to identify the pirates in the wreck.

They already have DNA from the captain of the Whydah, Samuel “Black Sam” Bellamy, through a relative in England.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

LIVE: Trump impeachment trial
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system,...
Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, report says
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial