Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids Area continues working with insurance to repair damaged church

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion church said it was still fighting with insurance 6-months after the derecho storm damaged the church.

The Pentecostals of the Greater Cedar Rapids Area in Marion lost the bell from its tower, water leaks through the windows, and during church services, pieces of plaster might fall from the ceiling.

“We just patched the roof again,” said Pastor Jared Staten. “Water was coming through the light fixtures.”

To make those repairs, Staten has had to fight with his insurance company. He said the insurance company’s adjuster estimated the damage to be less than a million dollars. That forced Staten to hire a private adjuster who said the damage was into the $3-million range.

“For the last six months, we haven’t been able to do any work on the building except mitigation,” said Pastor Staten. “We haven’t seen funds coming from our insurance company at all, minus the small amount to cover the three-week process of drying our building out.”

Staten said he didn’t think it would take this long to start getting work done. This, coupled with the pandemic, hasn’t made work easy. He said many of those attending his service are doing so virtually, which is leading to lowered donations.

“If you aren’t thinking about it, you don’t do it,” he said.

Through the frustration of recovering from a natural disaster and health emergency, Staten said his church would pull through, and once again, continue its mission of serving.

“We hope that the church becomes a beacon of hope for the community,” he said. “They can look at it and say that church is a part of our community.”

