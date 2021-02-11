Advertisement

Orchestra Iowa to host virtual fundraiser to restore music library

COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Orchestra Iowa launched a new fundraiser to help replace the sheet music lost during the August 10, 2020, derecho.

Orchestra Iowa estimates it lost more than $40,000 in printed sheet music due to damage to the library.

The fundraiser, called ‘Save Our Scores,’ hopes to mend the loss.

“The derecho was catastrophic for so many in our community, and the Orchestra unfortunately did not escape the damage,” said Jeffrey Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. “Our music library is a treasure trove highlighting Orchestra Iowa’s rich history, and the loss of so many beloved scores with written notes and markings from many generations of musicians and conductors hit us particularly hard.”

Find more information, including a list of the music, here.

Orchestra Iowa said in a news release that supporters will be memorialized in the Hankewich Library for generations to come, and will also receive a Certificate of Authenticity for the contribution.

Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

