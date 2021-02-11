Northern Iowa ready to open season next week

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Super Bowl ended last weekend, but football is far from over in the state of Iowa. Northern Iowa is set to open its season next Friday at home versus South Dakota State.

Northern Iowa, along with many other FCS schools, pushed their football schedules to the spring. The Panthers will have a condensed 8-game schedule with no bye weeks. The FCS Playoffs will have a 16-team field, instead of the usual 24 and is scheduled for April 18-May 15.

“When I think about it, it’s not like, holy crap, we’re in winter or spring,” said Northern Iowa junior wide receiver Isaiah Weston. “I’m in football mode.”

Kickoff for Northern Iowa’s season opener is at 7 p.m.

