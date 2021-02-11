Advertisement

National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season

Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service released its first flood outlook of the season on Thursday, and things are looking pretty average for flood risk.

The spring season carries the highest risk for river flooding. The Spring Flood and Water Resources Outlook contains information about the potential of flooding through the spring season. There are multiple factors that go into the outlook, including snowpack, soil moisture, streamflow, frost depth, and spring rain potential.

Jessica Brooks, the Service Hydrologist at NWS Quad Cities said the main factor they are keeping a close eye on is the snowpack and how fast or slow it could melt as we approach the spring season. Overall, she stated there is a higher risk for minor flooding, or rivers rising this year, and a lower threat of major flooding, but they will continue to monitor if things change.

The outlook’s purpose is to help make decisions that protect life and property when it comes to flooding. The National Weather Service will be releasing updates on February 25 and March 11 with any updated data.

The National Weather Service will be updating a webpage with the latest information on the flood outlooks, you can visit it here.

Here is a look at the odds of moderate flood stage for rivers in eastern Iowa along with the historical odds.

Mississippi River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
DUBUQUE LD11 3139
DUBUQUE3645
BELLEVUE LD12 2532
FULTON LD13 2635
CAMANCHE 2635
LE CLAIRE LD14 3237
ROCK ISLAND LD15 4549
ILL. CITY LD16 4246
MUSCATINE 4246
NEW BOSTON LD17 4749
KEITHSBURG 4548
GLADSTONE LD18 4547
BURLINGTON 4547
KEOKUK LD19 3833
GREGORY LANDING4141
Maquoketa River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
MANCHESTER HWY 20 1413
MAQUOKETA 1416
Cedar River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
VINTON <55
PALO BLAIRS FERR<5<5
CEDAR RAPIDS 812
CEDAR BLUFF 58
CONESVILLE 1923
WATERLOO <5<5
Iowa River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
MARENGO 4140
IOWA CITY <5<5
LONE TREE 77
COLUMBUS JCT 56
WAPELLO 86
OAKVILLE<5<5
Wapsipinicon River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
INDEPENDENCE <5<5
ANAMOSA SHAW RD <5<5
DE WITT 4S 7542
North Skunk River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
SIGOURNEY7839
Skunk River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
AUGUSTA6226
English River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage  
LocationThis Year's Odds (%)Historical Odds (%)
KALONA 7431

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Below zero wind chill and temperatures continue
Snow Thursday
Snow moves through the rest of the day
kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
More cold and snowy weather