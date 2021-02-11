National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service released its first flood outlook of the season on Thursday, and things are looking pretty average for flood risk.

The spring season carries the highest risk for river flooding. The Spring Flood and Water Resources Outlook contains information about the potential of flooding through the spring season. There are multiple factors that go into the outlook, including snowpack, soil moisture, streamflow, frost depth, and spring rain potential.

Jessica Brooks, the Service Hydrologist at NWS Quad Cities said the main factor they are keeping a close eye on is the snowpack and how fast or slow it could melt as we approach the spring season. Overall, she stated there is a higher risk for minor flooding, or rivers rising this year, and a lower threat of major flooding, but they will continue to monitor if things change.

The outlook’s purpose is to help make decisions that protect life and property when it comes to flooding. The National Weather Service will be releasing updates on February 25 and March 11 with any updated data.

The National Weather Service will be updating a webpage with the latest information on the flood outlooks, you can visit it here.

Here is a look at the odds of moderate flood stage for rivers in eastern Iowa along with the historical odds.

Mississippi River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) DUBUQUE LD11 31 39 DUBUQUE 36 45 BELLEVUE LD12 25 32 FULTON LD13 26 35 CAMANCHE 26 35 LE CLAIRE LD14 32 37 ROCK ISLAND LD15 45 49 ILL. CITY LD16 42 46 MUSCATINE 42 46 NEW BOSTON LD17 47 49 KEITHSBURG 45 48 GLADSTONE LD18 45 47 BURLINGTON 45 47 KEOKUK LD19 38 33 GREGORY LANDING 41 41

Maquoketa River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) MANCHESTER HWY 20 14 13 MAQUOKETA 14 16

Cedar River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) VINTON <5 5 PALO BLAIRS FERR <5 <5 CEDAR RAPIDS 8 12 CEDAR BLUFF 5 8 CONESVILLE 19 23 WATERLOO <5 <5

Iowa River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) MARENGO 41 40 IOWA CITY <5 <5 LONE TREE 7 7 COLUMBUS JCT 5 6 WAPELLO 8 6 OAKVILLE <5 <5

Wapsipinicon River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) INDEPENDENCE <5 <5 ANAMOSA SHAW RD <5 <5 DE WITT 4S 75 42

North Skunk River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) SIGOURNEY 78 39

Skunk River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) AUGUSTA 62 26

English River - Chance of Moderate Flood Stage Location This Year's Odds (%) Historical Odds (%) KALONA 74 31

