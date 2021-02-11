Advertisement

Pileup shuts down Texas road; icy weather in store for many

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.(Fort Worth FD)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive car crash Thursday morning on an icy interstate in Texas as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S., officials said.

First responders took about 30 people to hospitals after the crash near downtown Fort Worth, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky told the Star-Telegram newspaper. He said some of those people were critically injured.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Meanwhile, officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home due to icy conditions from a winter storm that downed tree limbs and power lines.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather.

Crews were responding to numerous calls of downed icy tree limbs and power lines, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”

