Iowa shelter concerned about homeless as freezing temperatures continue to drop

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Just days after police found a man’s frozen body outside a Des Moines library, an Iowa shelter organization said everyone should have somewhere warm to sleep during these cold temperatures.

Central Iowa Shelter and Services said the amount of people staying with them overnight is growing.

Until now many people were choosing to sleep elsewhere due to COVID-19 concerns.

Staff members said they are working to keep their numbers low and to make sure the homeless are safe from the cold.

“We’ve actually sent a team of our outreach workers out into the fields the last couple of days to take some campers some supplies and encourage them to come in if they want to,” said Melissa Gradischnig, the director of marketing.

Click here to make a donation to CISS. They are currently in need of hats, gloves, and monetary donations.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

