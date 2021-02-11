Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A “bathroom bill” that would force transgender individuals into using school bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex identity passed a Senate education subcommittee vote on Wednesday.

The bill, Senate File 224, would prohibit a person from entering single or multiple occupancy bathroom in elementary. secondary and nonpublic schools that do not correspond with a person’s biological sex.

The bill would also declare that that proposed law would “not constitute unfair or discriminatory practices in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act.”

Republican Senators Jim Carlin and Jeff Taylor, both of Sioux City, voted in favor of the bill, while Senator Claire Celsi, of West Des Moines, opposed it.

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate Education Committee.

