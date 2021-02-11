Iowa reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 100,000 complete both vaccine doses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 22 more COVID-19 related deaths and 841 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

On a positive note, nearly 100,000 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the state’s data shows a total of 327,255 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 5,196 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,690 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 506 of the reported deaths.

A total of 299,122 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined for the third day in a row in Iowa. Wednesday was the first day since September that the number of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations was below 300.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the state reports 273 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s a decrease from the 292 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 32 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 64 patients in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,725 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,505,505 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22.6 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 382,598 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 99,978 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

