Advertisement

Iowa reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 100,000 complete both vaccine doses

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 22 more COVID-19 related deaths and 841 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

On a positive note, nearly 100,000 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the state’s data shows a total of 327,255 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 5,196 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,690 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 506 of the reported deaths.

A total of 299,122 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined for the third day in a row in Iowa. Wednesday was the first day since September that the number of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations was below 300.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the state reports 273 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s a decrease from the 292 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 32 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 64 patients in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,725 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,505,505 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22.6 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 382,598 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 99,978 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call
Everyone in the family suddenly got COVID-19 in mid-January despite extra precautions to stay...
After a lifetime together, middle school sweethearts die from COVID-19 hours apart