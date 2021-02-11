Advertisement

Iowa one of the worst in U.S. in vaccine supply, but ranked 26th in actual distribution

By Beth Malicki
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa is one of the worst in the country when comparing how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccines go to other states, based on population. But its right in the middle when it comes to getting those vaccines into arms.

These have become critical questions about the vaccine roll out: is Iowa getting its fair share and how quickly is Iowa distributing those precious few shots?

The CDC updates nation-wide data multiple times a day and, as of Wednesday night, Iowa ranks 47th (per 100,000 residents) in the number of COVID-19 vaccines the state getting from the federal government.

Only Nevada, Missouri and South Carolina are getting fewer doses.

But when it comes to how efficiently Iowa is vaccinating its population with the limited supply, the state ranks 26th.

That means of all the doses the federal government has given the state-approximately 540,000-the state has injected into nearly 369,000 arms.

