Initial and continuing unemployment claims increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,173 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between January 31 and February 6.

That’s an increase of 395 from the previous reporting period’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 48,701, an increase of 2,898 from the previous week.

The industries with the most claims were construction, self-employed/independent contractors, and manufacturing. Construction and manufacturing are two of the industries IWD said typically see an increase in unemployment claims from November through February, due to seasonal layoffs.

IWD reports nearly 67.5 percent of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

IWD said it will implement the new PEUC benefit extensions program starting on February 16, with claimants beginning to receive deposits within five to seven business days.

PUA extended benefit programs are expected to begin paying on February 17. Iowans eligible for PEUC and PUA program extensions will be automatically enrolled.

