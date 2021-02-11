Advertisement

Initial and continuing unemployment claims increase in Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,173 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between January 31 and February 6.

That’s an increase of 395 from the previous reporting period’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 48,701, an increase of 2,898 from the previous week.

The industries with the most claims were construction, self-employed/independent contractors, and manufacturing. Construction and manufacturing are two of the industries IWD said typically see an increase in unemployment claims from November through February, due to seasonal layoffs.

IWD reports nearly 67.5 percent of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

IWD said it will implement the new PEUC benefit extensions program starting on February 16, with claimants beginning to receive deposits within five to seven business days.

PUA extended benefit programs are expected to begin paying on February 17. Iowans eligible for PEUC and PUA program extensions will be automatically enrolled.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a...
Man arrested in April shooting death of Des Moines woman
File photo
Iowa reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 100,000 complete both vaccine doses
COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
Orchestra Iowa to host virtual fundraiser to restore music library