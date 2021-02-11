Hawkeyes get their groove back in win over Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66.

"Luka Garza just put him in the weight room."@RobbieHummel on point with the @IowaHoops analysis: pic.twitter.com/tnHyxLXg20 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 11, 2021

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Joe Weezy is HOOPIN' early. 😳@IowaHoops jumps out to an early lead over Rutgers in a Top 25 matchup: pic.twitter.com/0vOFy5LRTh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2021

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.

Shoot your shot, @JordanBo_3. 🎯



No. 15 @IowaHoops caps a 79-66 win over No. 25 Rutgers: pic.twitter.com/2FxrhFFKn0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.