Hawkeyes get their groove back in win over Rutgers

Wieskamp leads No. 15 Iowa to 79-66 win over No. 25 Rutgers
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.

