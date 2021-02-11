Advertisement

Experts don’t know what percentage of people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: What percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to have herd immunity to COVID-19?

Source: Linn County Public Health along with conversations with epidemiologists

Answer: At this time experts don’t know what percentage of people would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. But, experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci said around 75 to 85 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated for life to approach a return to normal.

Herd immunity is when enough people have protection from either a previous infection or have had a vaccination for that infection, to prevent the spread of an illness among the community. As a result, everyone within the community is protected even if some people don’t have any protection themselves.

The 75 to 85 % number is what other local health experts have told us as well as early as January. But, the variants of COVID-19 are the reason people want people to get vaccinated sooner rather than late. Experts said there’s a possibility the vaccine isn’t as effective against these new strands.

But viruses can’t mutate if they don’t replicate. This another important reason to get the Vaccine and practice those public health measures.

