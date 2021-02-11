Advertisement

Early voting for Dubuque City Council seat starts today

The Dubuque City Council holds a meeting on March 2nd, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG/File Photo)
The Dubuque City Council holds a meeting on March 2nd, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG/File Photo)(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Early voting for an open Dubuque City Council seat starts on Thursday.

Susan Farber and John Pregler advanced in last week’s primary election.

John Pregler, of Dubuque, running for the 1st Ward seat of the Dubuque City Council.
John Pregler, of Dubuque, running for the 1st Ward seat of the Dubuque City Council.(Facebook.com/@PreglerforDubuque)

Residents can vote at the Dubuque County Election Office in the County Courthouse at 720 Central Ave in Dubuque.

They’re open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Early voting until March 1st, the day before the election.

Susan Farber, of Dubuque, is running for the 1st Ward seat on the Dubuque City Council.
Susan Farber, of Dubuque, is running for the 1st Ward seat on the Dubuque City Council.(Facebook.com/@susanfarber4dbq)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

The Jones Park Golf Course, Friday December 16th.
Public Input Sought on Jones Park
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Man in Waterloo shot multiple times
Man in Waterloo shot multiple times