Early voting for Dubuque City Council seat starts today
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Early voting for an open Dubuque City Council seat starts on Thursday.
Susan Farber and John Pregler advanced in last week’s primary election.
Residents can vote at the Dubuque County Election Office in the County Courthouse at 720 Central Ave in Dubuque.
They’re open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Early voting until March 1st, the day before the election.
