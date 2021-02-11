Early voting for Dubuque City Council seat starts today

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Early voting for an open Dubuque City Council seat starts on Thursday.

Susan Farber and John Pregler advanced in last week’s primary election.

John Pregler, of Dubuque, running for the 1st Ward seat of the Dubuque City Council. (Facebook.com/@PreglerforDubuque)

Residents can vote at the Dubuque County Election Office in the County Courthouse at 720 Central Ave in Dubuque.

They’re open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Early voting until March 1st, the day before the election.

Susan Farber, of Dubuque, is running for the 1st Ward seat on the Dubuque City Council. (Facebook.com/@susanfarber4dbq)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.