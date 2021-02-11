Derecho cleanup approaching last big hurdles in eastern Iowa 6 months after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday marks 6 months since the August derecho tore through eastern Iowa and took out more than half the tree canopy of Cedar Rapids, and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes in Eastern Iowa.

“Six months ago seems like a long time and it also seems like a blink of an eye,” said Taylor Burgin, Construction Engineering Manager for the city.

Now, parts of eastern Iowa look drastically different. Where trees would usually stand leafless in winter, there is open sky. On the ground, snow covers debris waiting for trucks to haul it away. 3.4 million cubic tons of trees have already been removed in Cedar Rapids.

“That does not include anything at the parks yet. I think early estimates were a million and a half plus,” added Burgin.

Trees that fell in the storm are mostly gone, but those left standing, and damaged, are next. Cedar Rapids has taken down more than 6,500. Trucks will make their last pass to take away what’s left at the end of driveways in late Winter or early Spring.

“Lately, we’ve had quite a few snowy events so it’s slowed things down. We’re still making progress and then with the cold temperatures this past week, we’ve kind of shut down,” Burgin said.

Harsh winter weather has slowed debris removal in Marion as well, but the city has collected more than a million cubic yards of debris. The estimated cost for Derecho at this time is between $60 and $80 million. To date, the City has paid $33.8 million for the Derecho storm.

“We have moved on to working on our waterways and flood cleanup,” said Lon Pluckhahn, Marion’s City Manager. “With the creeks and drainage coming through Marion, those tend to be natural areas, and we have a significant amount of damage in those areas.”

That clean up is expected to be done mid 2021. The current estimate on total contracts for clean up is $36 million, of which has cost the city $5.5 million.

Then, the focus is on reforestation.

“We’re hoping in this first year we can get a couple thousand trees out there. That’s an area where we could really use help with the public,” said Pluckhahn.

However, even after meeting these milestones, returning these cities to what they had before, will take time.

“It’s not something where you can go back in and have it get back to what it looked like before in 5 years or 10 years. I think we’re talking about a generational recovering to get everything back,” Pluckhahn said.

“It’s painful. I had a lot of tough conversations with a lot of residents, and understandably so,” said Burgin. “Hopefully, we can get past that and start the replanting process, and kind of move on from and continue to make Cedar Rapids beautiful and better for it.”

