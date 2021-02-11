Advertisement

Computer system error temporarily turns away people 65 years old or older from making a vaccine appointment

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walgreens said on Wednesday an error in its’ system stopped people 65-years-old or older from temporarily making a vaccine appointment at their Iowa stores.

The error was fixed by Wednesday afternoon. But, multiple Iowans told our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit, the error stopped them from making an appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Tony Host, who has been trying to get a COVID-19 Vaccine for three weeks, said he was declared ineligible to receive a vaccine because he couldn’t tell the website he was 65-years-old or older. In Iowa, people can receive a vaccine dose if they are 65-years-old or older under Phase 1B.

Instead, he said the Walgreens sign-up website in the screening process only allowed him to select if he was a healthcare worker, a frontline essential worker, had a medical condition or none of the above.

Host said he told the website he had a medical condition. The website, then, told him he couldn’t make an appointment because people with medical conditions are not eligible in Iowa to get a vaccine dose.

He said he’s frustrated with the process overall.

“There’s no pathway to registration, none,” Host said. “So, I got a fast internet. Do I have to sit here hourly and go to Walgreens? Bu,t the problem is they changed it and now I can’t get to where I was.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash

Latest News

A valentine made by a student from Prairie High School
Cedar Rapids hospital workers receive heartfelt thanks from high school students
Cedar Terrace Apartments in southwest Cedar Rapids, pictured in Dec. 2020.
‘We are getting better’: Iowans reflect on derecho as recovery efforts continue
The Dubuque County Public Health Department says people must continue to follow safety...
Dubuque County Public Health Department details reasons for importance of keeping mask mandates in place
University of Iowa health officials on Monday announced the University of Iowa Health Care has...
Iowa one of the worst in U.S. in vaccine supply, but ranked 26th in actual distribution