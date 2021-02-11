Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect allegedly stole lottery tickets from Fas Mart at 1430 1st Avenue NE, on December 30, 2020 around 2:00 P.M.

The suspect is pictured in the surveillance pictures below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5532 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.

Please reference case #2020-18512.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a lottery ticket theft that occurred on December 30, 2020. (Buelow, Greg M. | Cedar Rapids Police Department)

