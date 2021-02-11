Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect. 

The suspect allegedly stole lottery tickets from Fas Mart at 1430 1st Avenue NE, on December 30, 2020 around 2:00 P.M.

The suspect is pictured in the surveillance pictures below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5532 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. 

You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. 

Please reference case #2020-18512.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a lottery ticket theft that occurred on December 30, 2020.(Buelow, Greg M. | Cedar Rapids Police Department)
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a lottery ticket theft that occurred on December 30, 2020.(Buelow, Greg M. | Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on vaccines
Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
53-year-old Stephen Wink, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred,...
Iowa man charged in crash that killed woman, injured son
Iowa Senate “bathroom bill” that would limit school bathroom use to an individual’s biological sex passes subcommittee

Latest News

Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
Man in Waterloo shot multiple times
Man in Waterloo shot multiple times
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language