Cedar Rapids hospital workers receive heartfelt thanks from high school students

By Mary Green
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids received a heartfelt “thank you” delivered right to the hospital on Wednesday.

Students in the Key Club at Prairie High School and Xavier High School made 500 valentines for Mercy’s hospital workers.

The students who created the cards said they wanted to recognize all the hard work people on the frontlines have been doing during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the hundreds of valentines were handed out to nurses, social workers, physicians, and other hospital staff.

“It’s an honor, and we appreciate it, and it makes us feel good for what we’re doing and helps us keep our motivation up for the next few months or however long this lasts,” Kelly Brown, the nurse manager in Mercy’s emergency department, said.

The valentines handed out Wednesday at Mercy were only half the number students made: Another 500 cards are going to workers at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

